Chapin Labor Day parade celebrates 39 years

Chapin, SC (WOLO) —Each year one of the highlights of the unofficial end of Summer is the Chapin Labor Day parade and for the 39th year in a row, it did not disappoint.

Monday morning hundreds lined the parade route to take in the sights and sounds.

Politicians also used the day as a chance to meet and greet with voters and get their message out.

The first Chapin Labor Day Festival and parade took place back in 1979.