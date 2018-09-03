Jump in! Labor Day is last day City of Columbia Swimming Pools will be open

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ready to make a splash this holiday? The City of Columbia announced that the outdoor swimming pools will be open for Labor Day.

Labor day will be the last day for recreational swimming, according to the City’s Parks & Recreation Department.

Information from the city on pools and hours:

Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools will be open for recreational swimming from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 3. There will be no free swim day on Labor Day.

Labor Day is the last day for recreational swimming at the outdoor pools and for operation of the City’s splash pads/spray pools at various parks.

Outdoor Pool Recreational Swim Schedule (UPDATED)

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Wednesday through Friday (August 29-31) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Wednesday through Friday (August 29-31) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Maxcy and Greenview pools fees (per visit): $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)