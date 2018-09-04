$100,000 + stolen property in Orangeburg recovered

Terry Blewer Jr / OCSO

Pendarvis-Michelle

Thomas-Bradford-Smith

Tabitha-Weatherford

Taylor-Weatherford









ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking 40-year-old Terry Blewer Jr. and 34-year-old Michelle Pendarvis in connection with multiple items recovered at Blewer’s Bonner Avenue residence.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that more than $100,000 worth of stolen items have been recovered in the Santee area after a concerned citizen gave a tip.

“There has just been a massive amount of items that have been stolen and stockpiled in an around a residence in Santee,” the sheriff said. “There are trailers, a motorcycle, household goods, and even a large camper.”

Blewer is facing count of receiving stolen goods, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of receiving stolen goods/chop shop. Pendarvis is facing a charge of receiving stolen goods over $10,000.

“Including the camper and motorcycle, trailers, and sports items, these recovered items total in value – a conservative estimate – is nearly $100,000,” Ravenell said. “We’re working now on returning these items to their rightful owners as well as identifying a few more owners.”

Ravenell said the stolen items were taken from multiple jurisdictions in four Lowcountry counties.

The concerned citizen gave Ravenell the tip personally. That led the sheriff to immediately open an investigation leading to the Bonner Avenue cache as well as the recovery of stolen items in unrelated cases in and around the Santee/Eutawville area.

Narcotics investigators began the initial investigation on Aug. 27, which turned up a stolen motorcycle, a zero-turn mower, a personal watercraft, a welder, and three trailers.

The Burglary Task Force later took up the investigation, and discovered that a 2014 trailer that Blewer resided in was also stolen.

If anyone has any information on the locations of any of these subjects are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.