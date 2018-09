Arrest made in shooting death of Midlands mother of two



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a mother.

Investigators say Eugene Ivery and Forest Ivery were taken into custody Tuesday and are charged in the death of Nakya Scott, 33. The incident occurred Aug. 12.

According to deputies, the two men shot Scott several times in the upper body.

Deputies have not released the motive in the shooting.