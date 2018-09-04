Brookland-Cayce student arrested with loaded gun in backpack

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday (9/4) for having a loaded gun at school.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, a search for stolen items at Brookland-Cayce High School led to the discovery.

A school resource officer was notified when the loaded gun was found in his backpack.

Police say the student brought it on accident and cooperated with authorities but was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The school district suspended the student pending a disciplinary hearing.