Gamecock DB Javon Charleston reinstated with team

By: Nicole Dennis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp has reinstated Javon Charleston to the team.The defensive back was suspended for almost three months due to an assault and burglary arrest.

In an interview Tuesday Muschamp stated that him and Charleston had a conversation about the case on Sunday before he allowed him to return.

Charleston was arrested back in June following a dispute between him and several others in a home. According to Neal Lourie, his attorney, Charleston has been accepted into a pre-trial intervention program for first-time offenders.

A 6-foot-1 junior from Gurnee, Illinois, Charleston was the leader of the Gamecocks with six special team tackles and two fumble recoveries for the season last year. Muschamp said that Charleston must do things the right way and complete the program if he has plans to continue to be a member of the team.