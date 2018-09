Gamecocks ranked for first time since 2014

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, the Gamecocks debuted in both the AP and Amway Coaches’ Polls at #24 in the country, marking Carolina’s first ranking in either poll since the 2014 season.

Tuesday also marks the first time the Gamecocks are ranked in the AP poll since September 21, 2014.

The Gamecocks come off a 49-15 season-opening win over Coastal Carolina Saturday and host #3 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.