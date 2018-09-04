Man dies in Labor Day drowning on South Carolina lake



WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) _ A 47-year-old Easley man has died in a Labor Day drowning on South Carolina’s Lake Keowee.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis tells media outlets the body of a man identified as Jody Levi Black was recovered Monday evening from a cove in Lake Keowee.

Addis says Black’s body was found in water 28 feet deep.

Witnesses said Black jumped into the lake from his boat and never resurfaced.

Addis says rescue crews took Black to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner says Black’s drowning has been ruled an accident.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating