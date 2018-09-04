Man dies in Labor Day drowning on South Carolina lake

AP,


WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) _ A 47-year-old Easley man has died in a Labor Day drowning on South Carolina’s Lake Keowee.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis tells media outlets the body of a man identified as Jody Levi Black was recovered Monday evening from a cove in Lake Keowee.
Addis says Black’s body was found in water 28 feet deep.
Witnesses said Black jumped into the lake from his boat and never resurfaced.
Addis says rescue crews took Black to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner says Black’s drowning has been ruled an accident.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating

Categories: News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Arrest made in shooting death of Midlands mother o...
Citadel cadet charged with pointing gun at woman&#...
UPDATE: RCSD confirms no shots were fired at evacu...
SCDNR to offer courtesy boat inspections Labor Day...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android