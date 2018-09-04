New Jobs Website in SC

Job seekers in South Carolina have a new resource.

Tuesday the State Department of Administration launched a new recruitment web site, careers.sc.gov.

The new web site allows users to search for and apply for state jobs, as well as information on living and working in the Palmetto State.

A press release contained quotes from the agency’s director, “State employees provide many services that benefit their neighbors every day. From the information technology and security specialists who enhance the security of state systems and data, to the troopers who patrol South Carolina highways, to the biologists who help protect ecosystems during road construction projects, there is no better way to make a difference and love what you do than to work for the state of South Carolina,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “I encourage everyone to visit careers.sc.gov and discover the possibilities that will impact their future and the state’s.”