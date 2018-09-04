New partnership gives Richland babies access to books

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today Palmetto Health Richland and the Richland County Library announced a partnership that will provide every baby born in the hospital in September a library card.

Officials say the initiative stresses the first five years of life are critical to a child’s vocabulary and literacy development. Organizers also say that early exposure to reading can set a child on a path to success.

September is also ‘National Library Card Sign-Up Month.’