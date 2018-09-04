Newberry linebacker named South Atlantic Defensive Player of Week

ROCK HILL – Joe Blue has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week after a record-breaking performance at Division I Western Carolina.

Blue currently leads Division II in tackles after racking up 20 stops against the Catamounts, including seven solo efforts. The senior inside linebacker finished five tackles away from matching the conference’s 18-year-old record for tackles in a single game and had the most stops by a Newberry player since reliable computerized defensive statistics began in the 2000 season.

He was practically everywhere on the field, tying for the team lead with a pair of tackles for loss and breaking up a pass. In one key sequence, Blue made all three tackles on a Catamounts’ three-and-out in the third quarter, allowing the Wolves’ offense to take over after a punt and drive for a field goal that gave Newberry a one-point lead.

Blue has been named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week of sorts for a second consecutive week dating back to 2017. The entire Newberry defense earned the honor in the final week of the season after recording a SAC record-tying six interceptions, holding the nation’s best passing attack to 63 yards on 8-for-25 passing, and setting a Newberry record with a 5.2 opponents’ passer rating. Blue was Newberry’s second-leading tackler with six stops in the shutout win.

Blue joined Wingate teammates Domineke McNeill (running back) and Chris Birozes (punter) as the conference’s Players of the Week.