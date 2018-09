Help Red find his forever home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) Red is looking for his ‘fur-ever’ home! Victoria Riles from Columbia Animal Services says Red has been at the shelter for 5 months and would love a family of his own.

Red is house-trained and gets along well with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Red, call Columbia Animal Services at 803-776-7387 or stop by for a visit at 127 Humane Ln Columbia, SC 29209.

