United Airlines is raising checked-bag fees

UNDATED (AP) –In Consumer news, United Airlines is raising checked-bag fees for many passengers, matching a move earlier this week by JetBlue Airways.

United raised fees for checking a first bag from $25 to $30 and a second bag from $35 to $40 for tickets issued on or after today.

The fees cover flights in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Chicago-based United says the money helps it invest in “the overall customer experience.”