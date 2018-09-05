RCSD investigates shooting on Apple Valley Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a shooting at the 2100 block of Apple Valley Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.