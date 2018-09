Sgt. Pushup stops in Columbia on trek across country to wipe-out childhood hunger

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – One man is stamping out hunger one push up at a time. Patrick Parker is also known as Sergeant PushUp.

Parker is doing one million push-ups to wipeout childhood hunger across the nation.

He’s in the Midlands this week raising funds for Harvest Hope Food Bank, which provides food for hungry families.