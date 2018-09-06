Game time announced for Gamecocks’ matchup with Oklahoma State

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The game time has been announced for South Carolina’s 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Oklahoma State on Jan. 26. The game will tip at 2 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The non-conference matchup marks the fourth overall meeting between the schools, and the third as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, with the Gamecocks leading the all-time series 2-1. The programs first met on Dec. 23, 1975, with Carolina winning a 70-61 contest in Columbia. The Cowboys were victorious in the 2013 SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Stillwater, 72-59, Frank Martin’s second year as head coach. Carolina won the following year as a part of the challenge, 75-49, in Columbia, led by 20 points from Duane Notice.