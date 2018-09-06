Gamecocks unveil unis for Georgia game; Muschamp says helmets are here to stay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Thursday, the Gamecocks released their uniform combination for Saturday’s matchup against the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

USC will wear the new garnet helmets with the script “Carolina” on the side, with black bottoms, garnet jerseys and white letters and numerals.

Coach Will Muschamp explained on his call-in show Thursday that the Gamecocks will wear the new helmets any time they put on garnet helmets this season, as voted on by the players.

No. 24 USC hosts No. 3 Georgia Saturday at Williams-Brice. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.