WATCH: Dalzell’s Ray Allen gives Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame speech

Mike Gillespie,

Ray Allen will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Friday. On Thursday, the Dalzell native reflected on his career.

Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports
Share

Related

WATCH: Gamecocks blank Wake Forest 2-0 Thursday ni...
WATCH: Dreher blanks Eau Claire, 54-0 Thursday nig...
A’ja Wilson: “It’s a blessing pl...
South Carolina’s Ray Allen to be inducted in...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android