WATCH: Dalzell’s Ray Allen gives Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame speech Sep 6, 2018 11:40 PM EDT Mike Gillespie, Ray Allen will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Friday. On Thursday, the Dalzell native reflected on his career. Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated WATCH: Gamecocks blank Wake Forest 2-0 Thursday ni... WATCH: Dreher blanks Eau Claire, 54-0 Thursday nig... A’ja Wilson: “It’s a blessing pl... South Carolina’s Ray Allen to be inducted in...