WATCH: Gamecocks blank Wake Forest 2-0 Thursday night

Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer pushed its record at home this season to 5-0 with a 2-0 win over Wake Forest at Stone Stadium on Thursday night. Jyllissa Harris scored the game-winning goal in the first half,and junior Elexa Bahr added an insurance goal in the second half to secure the victory.

“I’m really pleased with the performance tonight,” head coach Shelley Smith said. “We put pressure on them early, and the players executed what we talked about before and during the game. I think we put things together for 90 minutes better than we have all season long.”

Adding to her already impressive freshman season, Selma Sol Magnusdottir stepped onto the field late in the first half to aid the Gamecocks’first goal. Just 1:18 after substituting in, she set up for the corner kick that found Harris’ head before hitting the back of the net in the 32 minute.

The offense for South Carolina continued to pick up momentum throughout the match. After putting up a season-high 17shots against Purdue, South Carolina registered 14 against the Demon Deacons, with nine coming in the second half.

Of those nine second-half shots, Bahr’s was the one to find the goal. Harris played a fantastic through ball for Bahr to chase down just at the outside of the box. Bahr did the rest of the work by taking a few touches and burying the shot past the Wake Forest goalkeeper. With that score in the 62ndminute, Bahr notched her second goal of the season with both coming in the last games.

The shutout for Mikayla Krzeczowski wasthe 28th for her career, the third most in Gamecock history. She is just one behind Gamecock great Sabrina D’Angelo, who currently plays for the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL.

“I thought the defense covered well for each other tonight,” Smith said after the shutout. “We limited the attack quite a bit, and Mikayla did an excellent job in goal to come out and win some balls against some pretty tall opponents. She was confident off her line, and that’s what you want out of your goalkeeper. She was a great leader tonight.”

For Harris, her three-point performance was her second in as many games. She scored one goal and assisted on another against Purdue on Sunday. Her six pointsare now the most on the team, ahead of fellow freshman Magnusdottir, who has five.

With the win, the Gamecocks’non-conference home winning streak, which dates back to 2014, is now at 18. The Gamecocks have now outscored opponents 45-7 during that stretch.

Next on the schedule for the Gamecocks is Coastal Carolina on Sunday. The non-conference finale will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium.