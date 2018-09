7-month-old Florence infant dies after being found in hot car

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – A seven-month-old baby died Thursday after being left inside a car.

Dean Coward was found in a hot car around 5:30 p.m., and according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office report, died shortly after.

The national weather service recorded the temperature at the time to be near 94 degrees in Florence.

Deputies have not announced any arrests and are still investigating the death.