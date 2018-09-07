Florence teacher receives donations for new tables after GMA feature

Alondra De La Rosa,

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – One Florence middle school teacher is awaiting the delivery of brand new tables for her classroom thanks to generous donations made through an online platform.

Holly Hardee is a social studies teacher at Williams Middle School and has turned to DonorsChoose.org, a fundraising platform for teachers, to help fund supplies she needs for her school.

Hardee’s classroom was featured Thursday on Good Morning America, and within minutes, her project was fully funded.

“When I told the children today that we got funded – which is awesome – they were so excited.” Hardee said.

Donors Choose allows anyone to search for teachers in need in their town. Visit https://www.donorschoose.org/ for more information.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Vulnerable adults are being targeted by human traf...
Richland Co. deputies searching for suspect accuse...
Raid leads to seizure of more than $25 thousand in...
Report: X-ray bins are more germ-infested than any...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android