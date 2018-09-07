Florence teacher receives donations for new tables after GMA feature

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – One Florence middle school teacher is awaiting the delivery of brand new tables for her classroom thanks to generous donations made through an online platform.

Holly Hardee is a social studies teacher at Williams Middle School and has turned to DonorsChoose.org, a fundraising platform for teachers, to help fund supplies she needs for her school.

Hardee’s classroom was featured Thursday on Good Morning America, and within minutes, her project was fully funded.

“When I told the children today that we got funded – which is awesome – they were so excited.” Hardee said.

Donors Choose allows anyone to search for teachers in need in their town. Visit https://www.donorschoose.org/ for more information.