Gamecock softball schedules trip to Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEX. —- The field for the 2019 Puerto Vallarta Challenge was unveiled on Friday, and it was announced that South Carolina would join the collection of talent with tournament action set for Feb. 7-10. The Gamecocks will face BYU, Baylor, Duke, Notre Dame and North Carolina over the course of the weekend.

Coming off a 49-17 season in which Carolina finished third in the SEC and reached its second-ever super regional, the Gamecocks will play outside the United States for the first time in program history with the trip to Puerto Vallarta.

“Opening the season in Puerto Vallarta will be special for Gamecock softball,” head coach Beverly Smith said. “We will be challenged early by an excellent field of teams. With Dave King and Triple Crown Sports in charge, I know this will be a first-class event.”

South Carolina’s tournament session includes the five teams the Gamecocks will face as well as Washington and Liberty. The session is stacked with talent as six of the eight teams reached the postseason in 2018, while Washington advanced to the WCWS Finals. The Gamecocks finished 5-1 against teams in the session last year.

The inaugural Puerto Vallarta College Challenge was held in 2015 and marked the first time NCAA fastpitch games were played outside the U.S. The tournament was put on hold in 2016 as Nancy Almaraz Stadium was renovated before returning in 2017 and 2018.

For team questions and fan packages, contact tournament officials on the official tournament website, www. pvcollegechallenge.com. Fan packages will put fans in an all-inclusive resort with an effortless stroll from a pristine Pacific Ocean beach and a short half-mile from Nancy Almaraz Stadium. Packages will guarantee free admission to each tournament game.

The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge website will also host the tournament central with schedules, results and recaps from each game.