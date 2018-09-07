Gamecocks fall to FAU, 1-0 in OT

BOCA RATON, Fla. — South Carolina (1-3-0, 0-1-0 C-USA) fell on the road, 1-0, in overtime Friday night at FAU in the Conference USA opener. Alex Alexis scored the game-winner in the 93rd minute.

“This is a tough loss for our team tonight,” said head coach Mark Berson . “We created a number of good opportunities to score, but we weren’t able to capitalize. It’s our second overtime loss in this early part of the season. Our guys gave a great effort from start to finish. I know this group, and they will work hard to keep improving.”

The Gamecocks had an abundance of chances in the first half but were unable to find the back of the net. They finished with nine shots and five shots on goal the first 45 minutes. Seven different players got off shots.

After several scoring opportunities in the opening minutes of the second half by the opposition, Carolina controlled possession for a remainder of the game earning seven corner kicks in the final 25 minutes. Junior Tucker Monheimer had a chance on a strike in the 88th minute, but it was saved by Hagay Jalon for his eighth stop of the match.

Senior Ian McGrane finished with three saves on four shots on target by the Owls.

The Gamecocks have a quick turnaround traveling to Greenville on Tuesday (Sept. 11) to take on Furman (1-3-0, 0-0-0 Southern Conference). The Paladins are led by former Gamecock All-Americans Doug Allison (head coach) and Charlie Arndt (volunteer assistant).