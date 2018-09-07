Gamecocks travel to FAU for conference opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina (1-2-0, 0-0-0 C-USA) heads south for its first road match of the 2018 season against FAU (1-2-0, 0-0-0 C-USA). It marks the conference opener for both teams. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET at FAU Soccer Complex and the match will be streamed live online via CUSA.tv.

“It’s a big match for us,” said head coach Mark Berson . “Conference opener, on the road and we have a lot of young guys who haven’t played on the road yet or in conference. Big challenges for us and it’s a very, very important game for us. We’re in a great spot right now heading into this match and looking forward to Friday night.”

This will mark the third-straight season the Gamecocks have opened Conference USA play against the Owls. Carolina is 4-1 all-time against FAU and 2-0 in matches in Boca Raton. The Gamecocks won 1-0 (Sept. 17) in 2016, their last trip to FAU.

The Owls are led by former Gamecock player (1998-2001) and assistant coach (2012-16) Joey Worthen. As a player, Worthen was a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and 50 wins. As a coach, he was a part of two NCAA Tournament teams and 39 wins.

Friday night’s contest will mark the first of two consecutive road matches against former Berson assistants and players.