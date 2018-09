Disneyland to serve alcohol by 2019

CNN — Disneyland is known as one of the happiest places on earth.

and it just made a whole lot of adults happier because now you’ll be able to purchase alcohol at the Amusement park.

Starting in 2019 alcohol will be accessible to adults as a part of “Star Wars Galaxy Edge” a new Star Wars themed section of the park.

May the force be with you as you chug down that brew.