USPS offering reward for information following attack of postal worker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators are looking for a woman accused of attacking a postal worker, and the United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information.

The reward being offered is up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The alleged attack took place on Aug. 23 around 4:15 p.m. at the Exxon Gas Station at the corner of Gervais and Bull Street.