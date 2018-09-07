Vulnerable adults are being targeted by human traffickers, says Human Trafficking Task Force

Alondra De La Rosa,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of the Human Trafficking Task Force met today to discuss how traffickers are now focusing on vulnerable adults.

“We are finding that Traffickers are targeting individuals with disabilities at a faster and faster pace because they understand the vulnerabilities that come with that.” said Kathryn Moorehead of the Human Trafficking Task Force.

In June 2014, the task force put in place the South Carolina State Plan to Address Human Trafficking.

Members said that they feel that over the last two years, they have made great strides in working to combat human trafficking.

