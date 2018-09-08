Eau Claire Unity Festival Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Eau Claire Community Council and the City of Columbia are hosting the annual Eau Claire Unity Festival.

The event takes place Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Hyatt Park from Noon till 8:00pm.

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public.

You can expect to see entertainment from Terence Young Experience, Reverend Matthew Mickens and the Highway Travelers, The Chosen Ones, Pastor Shawn Jones and the Believers, The Mobros, Coolie G, Palmetto Latin 5, and more, say leaders.

There will also be a Kids ID Print, Mounted Patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Department D.A.R.E. vehicle, Health Fair, Fitness Screenings, Cooking Demonstrations, Physical Fitness Activities, Gardening Tips, Classic Cars and more.