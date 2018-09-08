Gamecock defensive lineman out for Georgia game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The 24th-ranked Gamecocks won’t have the services of defensive lineman DJ Wonnum Saturday against third-ranked Georgia.

Wonnum was on a scooter before the game and did not dress out for today’s contest.

The junior sprained his ankle last Saturday in Carolina’s season-opening win against Coastal Carolina. After the win, Will Muschamp said he expected Wonnum to be able to play against Georgia.

Sources tell ABC Columbia, Wonnum was skeptical he wouldn’t play earlier in the week, though he did participate in limited practices starting Wednesday.