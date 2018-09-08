Georgia thrashes Carolina, 41-17 at Williams-Brice Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In front of a sold out crowd Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice, the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs had no issues with the 24th-ranked Gamecocks, cruising to a 41-17 win in both teams SEC-openers.

Carolina lacked any rhythm offensively, rushing the ball 20 times for just 54 yards.

Georgia’s rush attack couldn’t be stopped. The Dawgs put up 271 yards and 3 TD’s on the ground, with Elijah Holyfield getting 194 of those yards and a touchdown.

For the Gamecocks, it was the fourth-straight loss in the series against Georgia with the last win coming in 2014 at Williams-Brice.

USC drops to 1-1 (0-1 SEC) and hosts Marshall Saturday at 7:30 p.m.