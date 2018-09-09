Benedict cruises past Johnson C. Smith, 42-14 Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Benedict College Tigers scored three quick touchdowns in the first quarter and went on to take a 42-14 victory over Johnson C. Smith on Saturday.

The Tigers set records for most points (42) and most total offensive yards (480) in coach Mike White ‘s four seasons. Benedict also held the Golden Bulls to 138 total offensive yards and -9 yards on the ground.

Benedict improves to 1-1 on the season, while Johnson C. Smith falls to 0-2.

“I’m just glad we won,” White said. “There’s still some stuff we’ve still got to clean up. We had too many penalties and too many busted plays that we got away with. I am happy with the score, but I am not happy with the way we played a lot.”

Dominique Harris completed 12-of-18 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Phillip Brown completed 1-of-3 passes for 31 yards and led the team with 62 yards rushing on five carries. Jemine Yesin had three receptions for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wayne Brown caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and Trini Charlton rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick start, getting a 45-yard pass from Harris to Drelon Freeman on their first offensive play. Three plays later, Harris found Yesin in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass. After the kickoff, the Golden Bulls fumbled the ball on their next play and the Tigers recovered. Harris completed a 31-yard pass and catch to Charlton for a score and a 14-0 Benedict lead just five minutes into the game.

The Tigers took over the ball at the JCSU 20-yard line, and two plays later, Charlton carried from 7-yards out for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 8:19 remaining in the quarter.

“I think that was the key,” White said about the quick start. “That kind of has been our M.O. here for a while, that we always seem to get off to slow starts for some reason. I was happy how quick we got out.”

The Tigers put together a nine-play, 88-yard drive with Harris finding Yesin again in the end zone for a 14-yard score with 12:13 left in the first half for a 28-0 lead.

Benedict took the kickoff to start the second half and scored on a 48-yard pass-and-catch down the left sideline to Wayne Brown , giving the Tigers a 35-0 lead with 11:43 left in the third quarter.

The Golden Bulls went on an 11-play, 73-yard drive for their first score of the game. The drive was kept alive by several Benedict penalties. The Tigers took the ensuing kickoff and drove 75 yards on just five plays, with Phillip Brown scoring on a 34-yard quarterback keeper.

The Golden Bulls added a late touchdown, getting a 20-yard pass on fourth down with 22 seconds left in the game for the final score.

The Tigers were penalized 20 times for 174 yards.

“It might be a record tonight for how many penalties we got,” White said.

Benedict is back on the road again next week, traveling to Fayetteville State for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Article written by: Benedict Athletics