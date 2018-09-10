DHEC advises checking reservoir dam levels ahead of storm

Alondra De La Rosa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is advising owners and operators of reservoirs to check their dams.

In preparation for heavy rainfall over the next several days, owners should take the necessary steps to safely lower water levels.

DHEC officials say water levels may continue to rise even after the rain has ended and owners should be aware of conditions at their dams during events like this.

