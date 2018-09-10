Gov. Henry McMaster orders mandatory evacuations; expect heavy traffic Tuesday at noon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for parts of the South Carolina Coast, due to Hurricane Florence.

The Governor says the coastal counties will evacuate Tuesday beginning at Noon.

It is mandatory that Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkley Georgetown, and Horry counties evacuate.

Lane reversals will also begin at Noon. This includes 1-26 from Charleston to Columbia and Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach. He’s also prepared Highway 278 and 21 in Beaufort County for lane reversals if need be.

Governor McMaster ordered State Government offices in 26 counties to close too, including schools and USC.

Evacuation shelter locations will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened. Be aware not all shelters accept pets, but some of them do. Plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Pets are not allowed inside Red Cross evacuation shelters.

Evacuees should pack blankets, pillows, required medications, IDs, and special food if you have a restricted diet.

Lane Reversals:

Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Horry County: Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

For the Beaufort and Hilton Head area, we will poise and be ready to reverse US 278 and US 21 if traffic conditions warrant.

South Carolina’s emergency helpline is now active around the clock. Anyone with questions related to Hurricane Florence should call the Public Information Phone System at 1-866-246-0133.