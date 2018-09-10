Midland’s own Thompson named SEC Freshman of the Week for Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WOLO) – Former Dutch Fork and Ben Lippen star Bryce Thompson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week after shining in his first start with Tennessee.

In his first career start, he accounted for an interception for 21 yards, four tackles, two TFLs and one PBU.@thommybry is the #SECFB Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/h8V1NqhDH3 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 10, 2018

Once a Gamecocks commit, the SCHSL and SCISA state champion helped make a difference on the defensive end of the ball in the Volunteers 59-3 win over East Tennessee State.

First year head coach of the Vols Jeremy Pruitt took time after the win this weekend to comment on the Midlands prospect’s play.

WATE contributed video to this story.