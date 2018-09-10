President’s tweet extends support during hurricane prep.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today in tweets, President Donald Trump acknowledged the current weather situation evolving along the East Coast.

To the incredible citizens of North Carolina, South Carolina and the entire East Coast – the storm looks very bad! Please take all necessary precautions. We have already began mobilizing our assets to respond accordingly, and we are here for you! pic.twitter.com/g74cyD6b6K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018



Other tweets mention phone calls with the governors of the states most likely to be affected by the storm. There is also mention of 24 hour assistance from the Federal Government.