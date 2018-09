S.C. National Guard deployed in response to Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Adjutant General Robert Livingston announced this afternoon that there are currently 1,600 South Carolina National Guardsmen and women on active duty in response to Hurricane Florence.

The National Guard is assisting in the evacuations around the state.

General Livingston said the number of troops will likely increase to 3,000 in the coming days.