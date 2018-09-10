SC Lane Reversals Tuesday at Noon for Mandatory Coastal Evacuations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here is a look at the Lane Reversals and Evacuation Routes that have been ordered by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. These will take place Tuesday at Noon ET.

Per the Governor’s office:

The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation along with supporting agencies will at noon tomorrow reverse the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes to ease the flow of traffic away from the coast:

Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Horry County: Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

For the Beaufort and Hilton Head area, we will poise and be ready to reverse US 278 and US 21 if traffic conditions warrant.