School closings in the midlands Tues. Sept. 11, 2018

Alondra De La Rosa,

Closings starting Tuesday, Sept. 11:

  • ALL Richland One School District
  • ALL Richland Two School District
  • ALL Lexington One School District
  • ALL Lexington Two School District
  • ALL School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
  • ALL Sumter School District
  • ALL Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5
  • ALL Clarendon School District 2
  • Midlands Middle College
  • Kershaw County School District
  • Bamberg School District Two
  • University of South Carolina – Columbia (closing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11)
  • Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
  • Charleston School of Law

Closings starting Wednesday, Sept. 12:

  • Laurence Manning Academy

Check back regularly for updates

Categories: Local News, News, State
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

DHEC: Dam, reservoir owners, should begin lowering...
Governor McMaster Orders Mandatory Evacuations for...
Update from SC EMD Live : Officials urge you to pr...
SC EMD: Now is the time to prepare, Have a Plan

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android