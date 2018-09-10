Special Olympics cancels State Tennis Tourney and area fundraisers due to Florence

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Special Olympics South Carolina has decided to cancel upcoming events in light of weather expected to hit South Carolina and its potential impact.

  • September Slammer, The State Tennis Tournament has been canceled and will NOT be rescheduled.
  • The Aiken to Ride, a local fundraiser in held in Aiken South Carolina has been canceled and will NOT be rescheduled.
  • Several Cops on the Coop events set for Friday September 14th in the Charleston area has been postponed.

 

 

