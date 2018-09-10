Special Olympics cancels State Tennis Tourney and area fundraisers due to Florence

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Special Olympics South Carolina has decided to cancel upcoming events in light of weather expected to hit South Carolina and its potential impact.

September Slammer, The State Tennis Tournament has been canceled and will NOT be rescheduled.

The Aiken to Ride, a local fundraiser in held in Aiken South Carolina has been canceled and will NOT be rescheduled.

Several Cops on the Coop events set for Friday September 14th in the Charleston area has been postponed.