Special Olympics cancels State Tennis Tourney and area fundraisers due to Florence
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Special Olympics South Carolina has decided to cancel upcoming events in light of weather expected to hit South Carolina and its potential impact.
- September Slammer, The State Tennis Tournament has been canceled and will NOT be rescheduled.
- The Aiken to Ride, a local fundraiser in held in Aiken South Carolina has been canceled and will NOT be rescheduled.
- Several Cops on the Coop events set for Friday September 14th in the Charleston area has been postponed.