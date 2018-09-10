Suspect accused of severely beating elderly man over money

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate 32 year old David Simpson who is wanted for beating an elderly man so severely he had to be hospitalized.

According to Richland County Deputies, on Thursday, August 2nd, investigators were able to speak with the 72 year old victim who was already at Richland Memorial Hospital. Authorities say the victim told them that after a verbal altercation over money, Simpson physically assaulted him causing serious injury to his upper body.

Officials say Simpson, wanted for assault and second degree battery, may look different since his hair is longer than in the picture shown above.

If you have information concerning where Simpson may be is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. *Please note that Simpson now has longer hair/dreadlocks than pictured.