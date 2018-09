YMCA is offering all-day daycare for children during school closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The YMCA of Columbia Association announced today that its Lexington, Northwest and Jeep Rogers locations will be holding all-day daycare for children ages 5-12.

The daycare is being offered while schools are closed and will cost $15 a day for members, and $25 a day for non-members.

Parents can begin dropping off their children at 7 a.m. and pick ups until 6 p.m.