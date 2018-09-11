Former Gamecock wideout could miss multiple weeks with injury

LOS ANGELES (WOLO) — Former Gamecock and current Rams receiver Pharoh Cooper could miss a few weeks with an ankle injury, according head coach Sean McVay.

Cooper was injured during a punt return in the 3rd quarter Monday’s win over the Raiders.

“He’s going to be out for some time right now,” McVay said Tuesday. “So that’s a big loss for us.”

McVay said Tuesday it’s too early to tell if Cooper will need surgery.

“He’s just got some loose fragments in there. It’s a pretty serious ankle sprain is probably the best way I can put it,” McVay said. “However you cut it, with just the type of player that he is and just the specific position that he plays, it’s going to limit him for at least a few weeks at a minimum.”

Cooper, a third-year pro, returned two punts for 12 yards and returned three kickoffs for 75 yards against the Raiders.