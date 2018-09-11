Gov. McMaster:We’re in a very deadly…game of chess with Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Governor Henry McMaster and other emergency agency officials are working around the clock to make sure the proper measures are taken across the state.

“This is still a very dangerous storm. We must take it very seriously.”

Extremely dangerous is how emergency officials describe Hurricane Florence.

“This is an unpredictable storm, or hurricane so we must be vigilant,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “We’re in a very deadly and important game of chess with Hurricane Florence. What team South Carolina is doing is staying one step ahead.”

The powerful storm calling for mandatory evacuations and closures.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously,” Major General Robert Livingston, National Guard said. “This is something we have not seen since Hugo.”

Florence is expected to make landfall Thursday night into early Friday along the southern North Carolina coast.

“It’s important to remember that the impacts of this hurricane will extend far beyond where it makes landfall,” John Quagliariello, National Weather Service said.

“The safety of the American people are my absolute highest priority,” President Donald Trump said. “We are sparing no expense.”

Trump ordered Federal assistance to the Palmetto state in response to Florence.

“It opens the door to federal help, assistance, funds, in a variety of ways,” McMaster said. “He called yesterday to say he is doing that, we are very appreciative of the quick response of the administration.”

While 8 evacuation zones were lifted Tuesday. emergency officials warn residents in the remaining evacuation zones that not leaving could be a matter of life and death.

“You might be a victim of the hurricane, that’s one thing that might happen if you don’t (leave),” McMaster said. “This evacuation order is based on the very best information we have.”