Governor McMaster says SC needs to prepare, some evacuations lifted, majority remain in place

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster lifted the mandatory evacuations for three counties.

Those counties are: Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton.

According to the Governor, residents in the southern most parts of South Carolina no longer need to evacuate due to Hurricane Florence.

Due to updated predictions from the National Hurricane Center, Governor Henry McMaster, in coordination with state and local officials, has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for zones in Beaufort, Colleton, and Jasper counties, with the exception of Edisto Beach.

The mandatory evacuation executive order remains in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach, say officials.

The governor has ordered that schools and state offices in the following counties will be open beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12:

Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.

Mandatory Evacuations, per the governor: People who live in the following coastal areas must evacuate beginning noon today. Residents who do not know their zones can visit SCEMD’s “Know Your Zone” website where they can enter their address and be given their precise zones and view detailed maps of the zones.

Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F

Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I

Southern South Carolina Coast

Edisto Beach

Lane Reversals and Evacuation Routes

The governor also announced that the lane reversal on I-26 will begin immediately and ahead of schedule, due to the swift work by DOT and DPS personnel. All other lane reversals will begin as previously indicated at 12 noon.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.