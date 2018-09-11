Here are the schools closed Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Florence

Alondra De La Rosa,

Closings for Wednesday Sept. 12:

  • ALL Richland One School District
  • ALL Richland Two School District
  • ALL Lexington One School District
  • ALL Lexington Two School District
  • ALL Lexington County School District Three
  • ALL School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
  • ALL Sumter School District
  • ALL Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5
  • ALL Clarendon School District 2
  • East Point Academy
  • Midlands Middle College
  • Midlands Technical College
  • ALL Bamberg School District Two
  • University of South Carolina – Columbia
  • Columbia International University (closing through Friday)
  • Ben Lippen School
  • Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
  • Charleston School of Law
  • Morris College
  • Coastal Leadership Academy
  • Gray Collegiate Academy
  • Mevers School of Excellence
  • Oceanside Collegiate Academy
  • Royal Live Oaks Academy
  • Virtus Academy of South Carolina
  • Remington College
  • East Point Academy
  • Laurence Manning Academy

