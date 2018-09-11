List of shelters in the Midlands

The following are hurricane shelters available in the Midlands, according to the SCEMD website.

Richland County: 

  • Ridge View High School
    4801 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229

Sumter County:

  • Mayewood Middle School
    4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter, SC 29153

Orangeburg County:

  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
    601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118
  • Hunter-Kinard Tyler School
    Norway Road, Norway SC 29113
  • Lake Marion High School
    3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, SC 29142
  • Branchville High School
    1349 Dorange Road, Branchville, SC 29432

Clarendon County:

  • Manning High School
    2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102
  • East Clarendon Middle-High School
    1171 Pope Street, Turbeville, SC 29162

For a full list of shelters available in the state visit https://scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/

