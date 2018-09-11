List of shelters in the Midlands
The following are hurricane shelters available in the Midlands, according to the SCEMD website.
Richland County:
- Ridge View High School
4801 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229
Sumter County:
- Mayewood Middle School
4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter, SC 29153
Orangeburg County:
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118
- Hunter-Kinard Tyler School
Norway Road, Norway SC 29113
- Lake Marion High School
3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, SC 29142
- Branchville High School
1349 Dorange Road, Branchville, SC 29432
Clarendon County:
- Manning High School
2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102
- East Clarendon Middle-High School
1171 Pope Street, Turbeville, SC 29162
For a full list of shelters available in the state visit https://scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/