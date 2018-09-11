List of shelters in the Midlands

The following are hurricane shelters available in the Midlands, according to the SCEMD website.

Richland County:

Ridge View High School

4801 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229

Sumter County:

Mayewood Middle School

4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter, SC 29153

Orangeburg County:

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118

601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Hunter-Kinard Tyler School

Norway Road, Norway SC 29113

Norway Road, Norway SC 29113 Lake Marion High School

3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, SC 29142

3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, SC 29142 Branchville High School

1349 Dorange Road, Branchville, SC 29432

Clarendon County:

Manning High School

2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102

2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102 East Clarendon Middle-High School

1171 Pope Street, Turbeville, SC 29162

For a full list of shelters available in the state visit https://scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/