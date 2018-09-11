Newberry moves football game ahead of Hurricane Florence

NEWBERRY – Newberry’s nonconference football game against Virginia University of Lynchburg, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been shifted to Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Setzler Field due to weather concerns.

FREE ADMISSION FOR EVACUEES

Any South Carolina resident presenting an ID with an address from an evacuated county will be admitted free of charge. Fans wishing to take advantage of this opportunity are asked to come to Gate 1, located behind the South end zone on the fountain side of Setzler Field.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Setzler Field ticket booth on Thursdaybeginning at 11:00. General admission tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-18. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free.

Tickets are also available at the Newberry Ticket Office, online at the Newberry ticketing website, or by calling (803) 321-5152.

MATCHUP

Newberry defeated the Dragons by a score of 55-7 a year ago in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Check www.newberrywolves.com tomorrow for an in-depth preview of Thursday’s game.