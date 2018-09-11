SC State postpones Saturday football game against NC Central

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Another football game in South Carolina is being moved because of Hurricane Florence.

The ESPN televised matchup featuring North Carolina Central at South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 15 has been postponed due to the weather threat posed by the hurricane and the use State of Emergency for the states of North Carolina and South Carolina. The contest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 in Orangeburg, S.C.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is actively monitoring the weather forecasts in the areas Hurricane Florence may potentially affect.

“In consideration of the impending Hurricane Florence and the health and safety considerations for the student-athletes and the fan bases of both institutions, the contest has been postponed. We will continue to keep the public informed of potential changes to other MEAC football games in Hurricane Florence’s path,” said MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas.