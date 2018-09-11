The Citadel/Charleston Southern football game rescheduled for November

CHARLESTON, S.C. –The football game between The Citadel and Charleston Southern scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday has been postponed. The teams have agreed to reschedule Saturday’s postponed game until Nov. 29 at Johnson Hagood Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game is contingent on neither team qualifying for the FCS playoffs.

The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 15, was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

“First off, this is a very unfortunate situation,” said The Citadel director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “After the governor issued the mandatory evacuation of the coast, The Citadel reviewed options to relocate the game for this weekend. However, it was appropriate to keep the main focus on ensuring the safety of all parties that would be involved with trying to play the game this weekend.

“We are very thankful for the administration over at Charleston Southern for working with us to come up with a suitable make-up date. We both feel that it is very important to play the game.”

“The CSU vs. Citadel game is a very important game for both schools and I’m grateful that a suitable date could be found,” said CSU director of athletics Jeff Barber. “Playing this game on a Thursday night will be special and we appreciate the spirit of camaraderie that allowed this to occur.”

The game is the first of a four-game series between the two schools.

All tickets purchased for the Sept. 15 game will be honored on Nov. 29.