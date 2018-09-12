Charleston residents prepare for Hurricane Florence

Alondra De La Rosa,

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia Anchor Josh Berry was live in Charleston today talking to residents about the upcoming hurricane. Check out the video for more information.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Here are the schools closed Thursday ahead of Hurr...
SC Emergency Response Team for Florence: call cent...
UofSC remains closed ahead of Hurricane Florence
SCEMD gives update on Hurricane Florence

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android